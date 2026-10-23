New York Attorney General Letitia James Fighting To Remain On Cornell 7 Investigation

Letitia James is pushing back on claims that she's biased against the Cornell 7 ... telling a judge she posted about the alleged victim out of empathy -- but she still can investigate without any prejudice against the accused men.

The New York Attorney General filed a letter along with NY Governor Kathy Hochul, in response to an ethics complaint filed against her.

Gillio Lopes -- one of the people accused in Jane Doe's lawsuit -- filed docs trying to get her dismissed from the investigation and replaced with someone else ... but James claims she was just expressing empathy ... not actually supporting the alleged victim -- and she also says that Lopes has no standing to question her appointment because he hasn't even been charged with a crime and it's entirely speculative that he ever will.

James and Hochul also say Hochul's decision to appoint James falls under the governor's broad discretion ... and generally can't be second-guessed.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for October 29.