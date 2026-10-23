Cornell Rape Lawsuit: Court Says Jane Doe Can Proceed Under Pseudonym

Jane Doe has been granted permission from the court to continue with her lawsuit under her pseudonym.

According to the court order, Judge Phaedra Perry-Bond approved her motion to keep her identity anonymous as the case proceeds.

🚨🚨And…a NEW Court Order from the Judge: “PROCEED USING PSEUDONYM” Judge Phaedra Perry-Bond has granted permission for Jane Doe to continue her lawsuit anonymously and issued a warning about online harassment. The judge warned that cyberstalking and threats across state lines, whether targeting Doe, the defendants or their attorneys, could lead to FEDERAL CRIMINAL CHARGES. She also suggested expanding privacy protections to the named defendants and potential witnesses. None of the defendants opposed Doe's request for anonymity. @conlin_lauren

In the order, the judge also warned that anyone cyberstalking or harassing anyone involved in the case -- whether that’s Jane Doe, the frat bros she’s accused of raping her, or their attorneys ... could face federal charges.

As you know, Jane filed a civil lawsuit accusing 7 Chi Phi frat brothers of gang raping her in 2024.