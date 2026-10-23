Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cornell Rape Lawsuit: Court Says Jane Doe Can Proceed Under Pseudonym

Cornell Rape Case Jane Doe Allowed to Continue Under Pseudonym

By TMZ Staff
Published
cornell jane doe getty
Getty

Jane Doe has been granted permission from the court to continue with her lawsuit under her pseudonym.

According to the court order, Judge Phaedra Perry-Bond approved her motion to keep her identity anonymous as the case proceeds.

In the order, the judge also warned that anyone cyberstalking or harassing anyone involved in the case -- whether that’s Jane Doe, the frat bros she’s accused of raping her, or their attorneys ... could face federal charges.

As you know, Jane filed a civil lawsuit accusing 7 Chi Phi frat brothers of gang raping her in 2024.

Cornell University chi phi text thread wm

The case garnered widespread attention, especially after an alleged screenshot of a Chi Phi Snapchat thread showed one of the defendants alerting his frat brothers to “free p***y” on the night in question.

Related articles