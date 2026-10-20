Cornell Chi Phi Fraternity President Dropped From Jane Doe Lawsuit

A former Cornell fraternity president has been dropped from Jane Doe's civil lawsuit over her alleged gang rape at the Chi Phi frat house in October 2024 ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, all the parties agreed to drop Orazio Petito from the lawsuit ... and he can't be added back in.

Petito was not among the seven fraternity brothers accused of raping and drugging Doe.

He was included in the lawsuit because Doe claimed he was responsible for supervising and maintaining a safe condition for the chapter's fraternity house and its members.