Mark Geragos Responds to Claim He's Jane Doe Leaker in Cornell Case

Someone's leaking information about Jane Doe's case against the Cornell 7 ... her lawyer thinks Mark Geragos is the culprit, but Geragos came out swinging on the latest "2 Angry Men" podcast.

Jane Doe's lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, filed legal docs this week opposing a proposed gag order in the case, arguing he's only gone public to react to negative stories about his client.

He's also pointing the finger at Geragos, claiming he's been leaking defense info to TMZ like a sieve ... postulating his daughter Teny -- who reps one of the Cornell 7 -- is funneling info to her dad and he's passing it along. Teny has already called BS, but Mark hasn't addressed the claim ... until now.