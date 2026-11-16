Nathan Fielder, Zendaya Turn Heads at the Governors Awards

Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out Sunday night for one of awards season's glitziest events, serving up plenty of fashion moments on the red carpet ... including Nathan Fielder, Zendaya, Inde Navarrette and more!

The 17th annual Governors Awards was held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, where some of the biggest names in entertainment gathered for one of awards season's biggest nights.

The evening also had some major moments beyond the red carpet. Glenn Close, legendary director Ridley Scott, and pioneering Disney animator Floyd Norman were honored with Academy Honorary Awards -- while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

The stars then went out for an exclusive after-party at Chateau Marmont!