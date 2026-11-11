Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Focker-in-Law' Premiere

Ariana Grande is stepping back into the spotlight ... and she's bringing boyfriend Ricky Álvarez along for the ride as they make their red carpet debut!

The couple hit the carpet together at the world premiere of "Focker-in-Law" ... marking a major milestone for the rekindled flames.

The appearance comes after Ariana announced in August she planned to take a step back from public-facing work once her "Eternal Sunshine" tour wrapped up in September. Her rep said in a statement she was looking forward to a much-needed break after dealing with what they described as "endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

Ariana later addressed the decision during a Chicago concert, telling fans the hiatus wasn't a reaction to outside criticism and was something she'd quietly planned well in advance. She also said setting boundaries was important and that sometimes people simply need a break.

As TMZ previously reported, Ariana wasn't planning to disappear completely before taking that breather. Sources familiar with the situation told us she had several commitments already on the books, including promotional appearances for "Focker-in-Law" ... which also stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.