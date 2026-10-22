Ariana Grande Debuts Bob Haircut in New Photos

Ariana Grande just chopped off her signature hairstyle ... debuting a super short bob in place of her pop star ponytail.

The singer hopped on social media Thursday to show off her new look, which features a sideswept part and a flip at the ends.

Her fierce fans and famous friends flooded her comments, gushing about the departure from her iconic pony. Even boyfriend Ricky Alvarez sounded off, saying ... "i wanna ask you out."

As you know, Ariana's been stepping back from public appearances following the scrutiny she says she received during her "Eternal Sunshine Tour."

However, she's still been pretty active on social media, promoting personal pics and plugging her makeup brand.