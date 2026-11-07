Ariana Grande & BF Ricky Alvarez Do Viral PDA Challenge With Beauty Products

Play video content Video: Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez Get Flirty During Beauty Product Challenge Instagram/@arianagrande

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ricky Alvarez have turned up the heat with some PDA ... all while playfully tackling the latest viral challenge.

Playing a game of "What’s on my lips?" ... Ariana shared a video of her trying on different R.E.M. Beauty products before planting kisses on Ricky, who had a beanie covering his eyes.

Ricky actually did a pretty great job at guessing the various lip glosses ... which makes sense considering he must be spending a lot of time practicing with Ari!

At one point, he correctly answered ... "It has to be Glossy Balm. I also just ate spicy ramen, so I feel like the pores would be open. I feel like it might hit me quicker, so I think I’m gonna go with Glossy Balm."

Last weekend ... the couple went viral for a completely unrelated, but equally heartwarming reason.

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The pair were spotted cheering on runners at the NYC marathon when influencer Ella Schweiger approached them with an unusual favor.

After being asked to write a message to a stranger who had just finished the race ... Ari sweetly wrote "You did it!" and added some hearts before signing it "Ari + Ricky."

Play video content Video: Ariana Grande Locks Lips With Ricky Alvarez at Universal Studios TMZ.com

Back in September ... the two lovebirds were also spotted sharing a sweet kiss at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Night.