Carmelo Anthony 'Shocked' Ravens Fired Harbaugh, Trusts Front Office's Decision

Play video content TMZSports.com

Carmelo Anthony is a diehard Baltimore Ravens fan ... and he tells TMZ Sports he was "shocked" to see John Harbaugh get fired -- but he's got faith the front office knows what it's doing in finding a new leader on the sidelines.

The Super Bowl-winning coach was handed his pink slip earlier this week -- a move that came after 18 years with the organization and 193 wins in both the regular season and playoffs.

We talked to the NBA great -- who grew up in Maryland for part of his childhood -- fresh off the news outside 30 Rock in NYC ... and he's not flocking over to a new team anytime soon over the change.

"I was shocked, but they gotta do what they gotta do. That front office knows what they're doing, man."

As for what's next for Harbaugh ... Melo thinks he'll have a job in no time -- which isn't really a hot take by any means.