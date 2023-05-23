Carmelo Anthony Says He Doesn't Regret Not Winning NBA Ring, 'I've Won At Life'

Carmelo Anthony says he's unbothered that he's retiring without an NBA championship on his resume ... 'cause, at the end of the day, he feels he's "won at life" by simply making it to the league!

The 38-year-old forward announced his retirement on Monday after 19 seasons in the NBA, and despite all his accomplishments, including becoming a 10x All-Star and scoring champ, he never won a ring.

Many sports fans and even some media refuse to label a player an all-time great if they haven't won a ring. For years, it's been said about guys like Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley, because neither earned a chip.

Obviously, if you watched Chuck play, you know he's one of the best players to step foot on a basketball court.

Championships are also used to compare players ... like Michael Jordan (6 titles in 6 appearances) and LeBron James (4 titles in 10 appearances).

"I’m at peace," Melo said to Sports Illustrated after the announcement.

"That doesn’t bother me no more; that idea that you’re a loser if you don’t win a championship."

But, Melo -- who won an NCAA Championship with Syracuse 20 years ago -- said he's been a winner since the day he was selected as the third overall pick in the NBA Draft, making it out of Brooklyn.

“For me, I’ve won. I won back in 2003, the night I shook David Stern’s hand on that [draft] stage," Anthony said. "I made it out of Red Hook. I’ve won at life."

"The ring is the only thing I didn’t get. It would’ve been a great accomplishment, but I don’t regret it, because I feel like I did everything I could to get it."

Melo said he's now focused on his 16-year-old son, Kiyan, who received several offers to play college basketball ... including from Melo's alma mater, Cuse.

In fact, Melo admits Kiyan is the only reason why he signed with the Lakers for the 2021-22 season ... or he would've retired back then.

"I always told him, ’When you get to high school, I’m retiring.’ That was always our thing," Melo said.

"Then [as he started high school] the Lakers called, and he told me, ‘Dad, I’ll be O.K., you should go.’ Even with LeBron there, I wouldn’t have done it without Kiyan pushing me."

"So to be able to spend time with him in the gym, on his work ethic? With school? I can be a father to him every day. It’s perfect timing.”