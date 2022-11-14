Carmelo Anthony's Hoop Star Son, Kiyan, Receives Offer From Syracuse

The Orange doesn't fall far from the tree ... Carmelo Anthony's basketball star son Kiyan just received a scholarship from Syracuse University -- the school his dad led to a national championship two decades ago!

The 15-year-old, 4-star shooting guard -- who plays at Christ the King High School in New York -- broke the news on Sunday ... announcing Cuse offered the high schooler a spot on their team after he graduates in 2025.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University," Kiyan said on Twitter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kiyan has also received offers from Memphis, Manhattan, George Mason, and Bryant, according to 247 Sports.

Needless to say, Syracuse basketball is in Kiyan's blood. Melo is a Syracuse legend after his one-and-done 2002-03 season under longtime coach Jim Boeheim ... when he led the team to a national championship.

Carmelo averaged 22.2 points and 10 rebounds that season ... and was easily the best player in college basketball.

Of course, Melo went 3rd overall in the infamous 2003 NBA Draft -- after LeBron James (a no-brainer) and Darko Milicic. Anthony played with the Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Blazers, and most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Play video content Twitter / @Cbrickley603

Melo is currently a free agent, and has used his free time to work with his son, teaching Kiyan his signature moves.