Carmelo Anthony's Son, Kiyan, Commits To Syracuse

Like father, like son!!

Kiyan Anthony just announced he'll be playing college basketball at Syracuse -- following the footsteps of his former NBA superstar dad, Carmelo!

The 17-year-old guard revealed his decision between USC and 'Cuse on Melo's "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast on Friday ... with his dad and mom, La La Anthony, by his side.

The Long Island Lutheran High School star thanked the USC and Syracuse coaching staffs for the recruitment process ... before taking out an Orange cap and putting it on his head.

Of course, Kiyan's dad was thrilled his son will be playing at 'Cuse ... Carmelo did the same for one season in 2002, where he won an NCAA championship.

Kiyan -- who has a very similar playing style to his dad -- is ranked 36th in ESPN's Top 100 players in the 2025 Class ... and is seventh in his region.

The 6'5" guard received multiple offers from other basketball programs ... including Rutgers, Ohio State and Auburn.