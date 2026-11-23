TNA Wrestling referee Mike Romanella has reportedly been given the boot ... and it turns out his work outside the ring is what cost him his job -- he was doing porn.

Romanella, who goes by Mike Romo in the wrestling world, was escorted out of TNA's television tapings in Calgary last week for violating the company's personal conduct policy.

According to Fightful, TNA received emails containing links to Romanella's adult film work ... with some of the content dating back to as recently as this past summer.

The distinction here is interesting ... a source within TNA told the outlet Romanella wouldn't have been fired if private footage of him had leaked online -- but the fact he was actively working in the porn industry was an issue for the company.

Romanella reportedly got a chance to defend himself during an exit interview with TNA brass ... but whatever he said wasn't enough to save his job.

The firing comes amid a big year for TNA ... the company's flagship show, "iMPACT!" debuted in January, and the promotion has been working with WWE to feature talent on each other's programming.