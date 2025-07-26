Former TNA Wrestler Trenesha Biggers Arrested in NYC

Former TNA wrestler Trenesha Biggers -- who went by Rhaka Khan -- has been arrested in New York City.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... she was escorted out of her former Midtown apartment building around 11:30 AM Saturday on a criminal trespass charge.

Tenants reported she remained on the premises without permission, in violation of an order of eviction she was previously served.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Biggers being walked out of the building before she was taken to the 17th precinct, where she remains in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Sources say this isn't the first time she's caused issues at the apartment building ... and neighbors have had enough.