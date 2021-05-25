Buff Bagwell Arrested, Pro Wrestling Star Accused of Hit & Run, Lying to Cops

5/25/2021 10:12 AM PT
Cobb County Police Department

Ex-pro wrestling superstar Buff Bagwell -- a staple in WCW for a decade -- was arrested over the weekend in Georgia for an alleged hit and run incident.

TMZ Sports obtained the booking report for the 51-year-old -- real name Marcus Alexander Bagwell -- showing he was arrested around 1:25 PM on May 22 in Cobb County on a variety of alleged misdemeanor violations.

The report shows Bagwell is facing 5 counts in total including:

-- Hit and run
-- Giving false information to a law enforcement officer
-- Open container
-- Following too closely
-- License to be carried and exhibited on demand

We're working on getting more details surrounding the arrest.

Bagwell wrestled for WCW from 1991 to 2001 -- and was a 5-time WCW World Tag Team Champion.

He had a brief stint with WWE after that and later wrestled for TNA.

Bagwell has been involved in a series of serious car accidents over the years -- he was seriously injured in 2012 and was involved in another crash in 2020.

Story developing ...

