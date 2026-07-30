TNA Star Nic Nemeth Personally Invites LeBron James To Wrestling Event In Philly

Play video content Video: TNA's Nic Nemeth Personally Invites LeBron James to Philly Wrestling Event TMZSports.com

Before LeBron James wins a ring, he could be in one in Philadelphia ... 'cause King James just got a special invite from TNA star Nic Nemeth, as the wrestling promotion pulls up to the City of Brotherly Love!

TNA is formally asking the new Philadelphia 76ers superstar to be the Official Title Holder for Thursday night's World Championship match between Nemeth and Jeff Hardy on the Temple University campus.

The plan is simple ... Bron shows up ringside and puts the belt on the champ after the match.

“As the Philadelphia 76ers now seriously talk titles, TNA Wrestling has a major World Championship match Thursday in Philadelphia -- and TNA is officially inviting the new 76ers superstar, LeBron James, to be the Official Title Holder for the Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy world championship match at the Liacouras Center. See you ringside, LeBron!”

Nemeth -- formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE -- is a proud Ohioan ... and he too extended a personal invite to the King while chatting with TMZ Sports.

“LeBron, come on, man. You didn’t pick Cleveland this last time, and we don’t hold it against you. Most of us didn’t burn our jerseys. We’re very proud of you and respect you. I’m a Kent guy," Nemeth told us.

"We love it. Come check us out in Philly. TNA is the place to be. It’s going to be an absolute blast. You may see a brand new champion, but most importantly, you’ll see me do what I do best is steal the show and walk on the street.”

LeBron's chasin' championships with the Sixers, and now the wrestling world wants him holding one, too.