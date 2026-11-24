Play video content Video: Georgia Tech Couple Finally Tells Their Side After Viral Fight NBC

The Georgia Tech couple who went viral after ESPN broadcasters narrated their argument during Saturday's football game say they weren't close to breaking up in the stands ... it was just a minor lovers' quarrel.

Tallulah Wall and Braden Flournoy addressed their 15 minutes of fame on "Today" ... revealing they've only been dating for a couple of months -- and many of their friends learned they were dating after seeing them on the network.

Commentators turned a Georgia Tech couple’s apparent breakup into a live sports analysis, only for the two to make up later 😭 https://t.co/bu9JYNDQjx @FearedBuck

The on-camera tête-à-tête was a silly, small argument caused by miscommunication, the couple claims ... not a full-scale implosion of their romance.

BTW, "The Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer was providing color commentary for Saturday's GT game ... though that wouldn't have meant anything to the couple while they were arguing.

Despite Jesse's interest in their relationship, Tallulah and Braden have no interest in him ... admitting they've never watched a single episode of "The Bachelor."

Braden also had a message for Georgia Tech's head coach Brent Key after the 50-29 drubbing Georgia Tech took this weekend ... pleading with him to get the 2-7 football team fired up for their last game of the season ... a matchup with No. 1 Georgia.

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