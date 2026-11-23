Kroy Biermann missed his daughter Brielle's big day, but he was still getting in some family time ... stepping out with his twins after being left off the wedding guest list.

The former NFL player was spotted Sunday spending time with 12-year-olds Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, whom he shares with estranged wife Kim Zolciak ... just one day after Brielle tied the knot in Florida.

Kroy was seen keeping things casual in a white long-sleeve shirt and dark pants while carrying what appears to be a to-go box through a parking lot, with the twins walking nearby.

As TMZ previously reported ... Brielle married Billy Seidl Saturday at the Cutlass Cove Beach Club in Naples, Florida, with Kim in attendance.

But Kroy was noticeably absent ... and we broke the news last month that Brielle hadn't invited her adoptive father amid their strained relationship and his bitter divorce battle with Kim.

The family has also been dealing with serious legal drama involving Kroy's son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., who pleaded not guilty to felony charges in an alleged sexual assault case. KJ was also absent from the wedding.