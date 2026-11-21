Brielle Biermann is officially a married woman ... 'cause TMZ has learned she tied the knot with fiancé Billy Seidl in Florida, but her big day was missing a few familiar faces.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Brielle and Billy said "I do" around 5 PM Saturday at the Cutlass Cove Beach Club in Naples.

And Brielle had her mom, Kim Zolciak, by her side for the big day ... with Kim's boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, also in attendance.

As we first reported ... Brielle's adoptive dad, Kroy Biermann, was not invited to the wedding as the two are no longer close for various reasons, and their strained relationship has reached the point where he wouldn't be included in her big day.

And Kroy wasn't the only one missing ... our sources tell us Brielle's brother KJ Biermann and younger siblings, twins Kaia and Kane, were also no-shows.

As we previously reported, our sources told us Brielle and Kroy are no longer close, with their relationship deteriorating amid his nasty divorce battle with her mom, Kim.

Brielle previously told us she hadn't heard from Kroy in a while and wasn't sure whether he'd attend her wedding. Her sister Ariana Biermann also revealed she had stopped speaking to Kroy, despite the sisters' efforts to maintain a relationship with him outside their parents' divorce drama.

As you know ... Kroy adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013 after marrying Kim in 2011. The estranged couple also share four younger children.