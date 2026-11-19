Attendance for Brielle's Wedding Up in the Air ...

Kim Zolciak is standing ten toes down behind her son KJ Biermann amid alarming sexual assault allegations against him ... even with her daughter Brielle's wedding around the corner.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim still believes KJ is innocent. We're told he's still living with her and is now homeschooled.

Our sources tell us ... Kim has been emotional and overwhelmed with everything going on in her life.

On top of the allegations against KJ, her divorce from Kroy Biermann still isn't finalized ... and we're told she's been heavily involved in planning Brielle's upcoming wedding.

Our sources tell us it's still unclear if KJ will go to the nuptials.

We're told they're still trying to work it out. Meanwhile, Kim has been very involved in caring for KJ while the legal process plays out.

As you know, KJ was arrested a couple months ago after a classmate accused him of sexually assaulting her in a gym changing room in April in Georgia.