Prosecutors in KJ Biermann's sexual battery case desperately want him tried as an adult, arguing he is a threat to the community ... and disturbing new allegations against Kim Zolciak are coming into focus.

Our team discussed the prosecution's latest legal move on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

After Harvey brought up how the juvenile court previously found probable cause that KJ allegedly committed incest and ordered him to treatment ... Brendon argued it makes sense prosecutors claim he's a threat given the seriousness of the alleged crime.

Harvey also mentioned the chaos of Kim's home where KJ is holing up after posting $200K in bail ... as bodycam footage showed tense arguments, property disputes, and mutual accusations amid her divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

As you know ... KJ got a legal boost after hiring Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney, Brian Steel, to represent him in the case ... something the group feels comes with a hefty price tag.

Charlie wondered how long Kim can financially back KJ ... before Harvey pointed out that KJ's latest alleged assault exhibits a "worsening of behavior," per prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Brendon pointed out that Kim has daughter Brielle's wedding coming up, which has got to be pricey ... and Harvey wondered if any of KJ's siblings will have to testify in this case.

We reported earlier ... Steel has his work cut out for him as KJ faces 7 felony charges ... aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment.

These charges stem from an incident where KJ -- who has pleaded not guilty to the charges -- allegedly sexually assaulted a female classmate inside a gym changing room.