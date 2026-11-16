TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Is Lindsay Clancy's Retrial Push a Bluff?

Lindsay Clancy is facing another murder trial in the deaths of her three children ... but Harvey thinks prosecutors may be bluffing, and a plea deal could be their real endgame.

Our team discussed Clancy's retrial on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

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Things got heated during Monday's hearing when the judge floated a March 15 retrial date, sparking an "Ides of March" joke from Clancy's attorney. But the prosecutor wasn't laughing ... objecting to the courtroom humor before the judge pushed back, insisting he wasn't making jokes.

The retrial was ultimately set for March 29, and the prosecution could have an uphill battle if it brings back the same evidence ... with the panel speculating about whether the threat of another trial is simply leverage to negotiate a lesser charge, possibly manslaughter.

But not everyone agreed ... with one panelist arguing prosecutors now have the advantage of knowing exactly what went wrong the first time. Others pointed to the Karen Read case, which also went down in Massachusetts, warning a second trial could backfire spectacularly.

There's also Clancy's pending appeal challenging the mistrial ruling ... another potential wrench in the prosecution's plans.

And with the possibility of yet another hung jury, a plea deal could ultimately spare both sides another courtroom showdown.