Lindsay Clancy Will Be Retried For Killing Her Kids

Will Be Retried For Killing Her Children

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings Law and Crime

Lindsay Clancy is going to be retried for killing her three children ... a trial date has been set for March 29, but there are still a few things that could upend a second trial.

Clancy was back in court Monday for a status review ... and prosecutors announced she will be retried for the 2023 deaths of her three children -- 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.

The judge set March 29 for a trial date .... but there are two things that could prevent her from going back before a jury -- her appeal and a potential plea deal.

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, wanted a trial set for this spring, arguing that he doesn't want to see his client sitting behind bars for years while she waits.

As you know, her first trial ended in a mistrial in September ... after one lone holdout forced a hung jury.

During the trial, Reddington argued Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for the killings.

But since the mistrial, he's adjusted his argument ... claiming the evidence doesn't actually indicate that Lindsay was the one who murdered her young kids.