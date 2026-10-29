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Chrisean Rock Gearing Up for Boxing Match After Blueface Split

Chrisean Rock I'm Trading Engagement Ring for Boxing Ring

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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CATCH ME IN THE RING
Video: Chrisean Rock Trains for Boxing Match Following Blueface Breakup
TMZ.com

Chrisean Rock isn't sweating her breakup with Blueface ... instead, she's sweating it out in the ring as she gears up for a celebrity boxing match.

TMZ caught up with "Holy Hands" Chrisean as she was prepping for her big fight next month against Morgan Victory ... and we asked her about her recent split, which came on the heels of a whirlwind engagement.

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WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING
Video: Blueface Puts a Ring on It!!! Proposes to Chrisean Rock in Arizona
Kick/Blueface

Chrisean says she's unbothered by her ex-fiancé and could take or leave his support -- she says she's focusing on faith right now ... and her fight.

She's got a few reasons for stepping in the ring with Morgan ... and she tells us why she feels this is actually a positive step for her life and career.

ChriseanRock and Blueface Together
Launch Gallery
Chrisean and Blueface Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Chrisean and Morgan are boxing Nov. 20 at Harrah's in Philadelphia ... but don't expect too much trash talk out of Chrisean ... sounds like she wants to change the way boxing is promoted and flip the sport on its head.

Check out the clip ... Chrisean shows off her shadow boxing, and she tells us what the internet gets wrong about her.

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