Chrisean Rock Gearing Up for Boxing Match After Blueface Split
Chrisean Rock I'm Trading Engagement Ring for Boxing Ring
Chrisean Rock isn't sweating her breakup with Blueface ... instead, she's sweating it out in the ring as she gears up for a celebrity boxing match.
TMZ caught up with "Holy Hands" Chrisean as she was prepping for her big fight next month against Morgan Victory ... and we asked her about her recent split, which came on the heels of a whirlwind engagement.
Chrisean says she's unbothered by her ex-fiancé and could take or leave his support -- she says she's focusing on faith right now ... and her fight.
She's got a few reasons for stepping in the ring with Morgan ... and she tells us why she feels this is actually a positive step for her life and career.
Chrisean and Morgan are boxing Nov. 20 at Harrah's in Philadelphia ... but don't expect too much trash talk out of Chrisean ... sounds like she wants to change the way boxing is promoted and flip the sport on its head.
Check out the clip ... Chrisean shows off her shadow boxing, and she tells us what the internet gets wrong about her.