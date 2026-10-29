Chrisean Rock Gearing Up for Boxing Match After Blueface Split

Play video content Video: Chrisean Rock Trains for Boxing Match Following Blueface Breakup TMZ.com

Chrisean Rock isn't sweating her breakup with Blueface ... instead, she's sweating it out in the ring as she gears up for a celebrity boxing match.

TMZ caught up with "Holy Hands" Chrisean as she was prepping for her big fight next month against Morgan Victory ... and we asked her about her recent split, which came on the heels of a whirlwind engagement.

Play video content Video: Blueface Puts a Ring on It!!! Proposes to Chrisean Rock in Arizona Kick/Blueface

Chrisean says she's unbothered by her ex-fiancé and could take or leave his support -- she says she's focusing on faith right now ... and her fight.

She's got a few reasons for stepping in the ring with Morgan ... and she tells us why she feels this is actually a positive step for her life and career.

Chrisean and Morgan are boxing Nov. 20 at Harrah's in Philadelphia ... but don't expect too much trash talk out of Chrisean ... sounds like she wants to change the way boxing is promoted and flip the sport on its head.