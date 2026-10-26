Chrisean Rock Slammed by Evelyn Lozada for Taking Son to Haunted Attraction

Play video content Video: Chrisean Rock Faces Heat From Evelyn Lozada Over Haunted Attraction Visit Drop The Lo

Chrisean Rock may have thought she was treating her son to some Halloween fun ... but "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada says the outing was anything but a treat.

Evelyn unloaded on Chrisean during an episode of the "Drop The Lo" podcast with her daughter, Shaniece Hairston ... slamming the reality star for bringing her young son, who has special needs, to the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride.

Evelyn says she was so disturbed by footage of the outing that she couldn't even finish watching ... admitting she nearly teared up seeing the little boy surrounded by frightening characters.

She was especially upset with the costumed actors getting in the child's face ... asking, "How was this funny? This is not funny."

Evelyn argued Chrisean and Blueface could've left their son with a babysitter while they enjoyed the Halloween attraction and continued streaming.

She even considered calling them out in the comments ... but decided against it because she didn't want her remarks making headlines.

Still, she didn't mince words on her podcast ... saying, "I think it's wrong to terrorize innocent children in haunted houses like this."