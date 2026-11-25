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Who says you need a Hollywood Hills budget to give your home the A-list treatment?!

Black Friday deals are already dropping on Amazon ahead of Thanksgiving ... and that means you can get a head start on shopping for some of the year's most coveted home goods at unreal prices.

From kitchen gadgets that you’ve been coveting all year to high-tech home upgrades that can even do some of your chores for you, we've rounded up eight of our favorite home finds worth splurging on while they're on sale.

If your Instagram feed has convinced you that you're one fancy pot away from becoming a gourmet chef ... we've got just the thing.

The STAUB Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a kitchen staple worth investing in, whether you're whipping up an easy one-pot meal or attempting an elaborate new TikTok recipe, this pot is for you.

Its enameled cast iron construction helps retain heat, while the specially designed lid keeps moisture circulating as your food cooks.

And this gorgeous turquoise color makes for a stunning pop of color in your kitchen if you’re someone who hates putting your pots and pans away.

For those of us who like to know who's at the door ... without actually having to answer it.

The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K gives you a clear, head-to-toe view of whoever's on your doorstep, with motion alerts, live video and two-way talk accessible from your phone.

It's especially handy this time of year when Amazon packages are practically becoming permanent fixtures on your front porch … and there’s not enough time in the day to answer the door every time one arrives.

Plus, you'll finally know which neighbor keeps letting their dog do its business on your lawn.

Who needs a housekeeper when you've got your own personal robot on staff?!

The Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop tackles everything from pet hair and dust to those mysterious crumbs that somehow make their way into every corner of your house.

With powerful 10,000 Pa suction, sonic vibration mopping, smart navigation and a self-emptying dock, this little guy takes a good chunk of the work out of keeping your floors clean.

Go ahead and put your feet up … you have an assistant now.

Hosting for the holidays sounded like a great idea ... until you realized you're responsible for feeding your entire family.

Enter the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt Pressure Cooker .

This multifunctional kitchen gadget can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam and more, making it easy to pull together everything from soups and sides to full family dinners without dirtying half the pots and pans in your kitchen.

It's also a great way to make something delicious on those nights when ordering takeout for the third time this week feels a little excessive.

It's time to turn off that ugly overhead light and turn on a more peaceful alternative.

The Govee RGBICW Smart Floor Lamp Basic is an easy way to completely change the look and feel of a room without redecorating the entire thing.

With customizable colors and lighting effects, this sleek floor lamp can set the mood for movie night, dinner parties or a little late-night gaming.

It's giving expensive interior design ... without the expensive interior design price tag

If you've been waiting for an excuse to finally get your hands on a KitchenAid ... consider this your sign.

The iconic KitchenAid 5.5-Qt Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer comes in a gorgeous porcelain white and features 11 speed settings to tackle everything from whipping up fluffy frosting to kneading bread dough.

Its stunning stainless steel bowl is perfect for making big batches of holiday cookies and sweet treats you’ve been waiting to make all year.

Even if your baking skills don't quite live up to your Pinterest board, at least your kitchen will at least look the part!

A massive flat-screen TV that doesn't ruin your carefully curated living room aesthetic? Yes, please!

The Samsung 65" The Frame 4K Smart TV doubles as a digital art display when you're not watching it, transforming that eyesore on your wall into something that actually complements your décor.

Its matte display helps give artwork a more natural appearance, while the 4K screen is ready for all your favorite shows, movies and reality TV binges.

One minute you're showcasing a Monet ... the next you're catching up on "The Real Housewives." Now that's culture.

You don't need to check into a five-star hotel to get a little luxury in your night routine.

The bestselling Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set is made from 100% long-staple cotton with a silky-smooth finish that gives your bed that fancy hotel feel.

The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases, making it an easy bedroom upgrade just in time for cozy season.

Fair warning ... getting out of bed in the morning is about to get a lot more difficult.