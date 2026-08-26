Simple Products That Make Your Home Feel More Elevated

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You don't need a mansion in the Hollywood Hills or an A-list budget to have celebrity style right at home.

Finding the right decor can instantly give your space the elevated upgrade that'll have everyone thinking you hired an interior designer.

We've rounded up some seriously luxe home goods that look like they belong in a celebrity's home. From statement-making lamps and mirrors to chic dinnerware and candles, your house is about to be straight out of MTV Cribs.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

You've never seen anything like the Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp before … except maybe in your favorite celebrity's home. If your room's lighting needs a little boost, you'll love this unique floor lamp.

The minimalist design will seamlessly fit in with your other modern decor, providing 360° lighting to illuminate your home. With dynamic RGBIC technology, you can personalize light effects with millions of colors and set dynamic scenes like cheerful or romantic.

It can even sync to your favorite songs!

Celebs definitely aren't purchasing their hand soap at the grocery store.

If you're looking to level up your bathroom and impress your guests, stock up on this Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash.

This nourishing daily gel hand wash gently cleanses impurities, refreshes, and leaves hands softly scented and cocooned in comfort. Plus, it smells really good.

This isn't your average candle that you found in the clearance section of Home Goods. This Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Candle is all about luxury.

With a warm and woodsy scent, this candle burns for up to 50 hours to fill your home with notes of Australian sandalwood, cedar and amber … like an open fire in the heart of the woods.

And to top it all off, it's made with a clean, cotton wick and coconut and soy-based wax, meaning it's safe, vegan and cruelty-free.

Quit using those old plastic bowls you've had for years. Upgrade your table setting with this HAPPY KIT Stoneware Pasta Bowls Set.

These unique bowls are crafted from natural ceramic and treated with a special reactive glaze, giving each piece its own special finish.

Use them for pastas, salads, desserts and more, giving your dining table an expensive look while still being budget friendly.

Your home always looks more elevated with a little bit of floral decor. Instead of heading to the farmer's market every weekend, pick up some of these Artificial Pompon Mum Silk Flowers so your vases are always stocked.

Skip the wilting and simply have beautiful flowers around your home, all day, every day.

Everyone recognizes MacKenzie-Childs' signature checkerboard print … and it makes the best statement in your kitchen.

With this MacKenzie-Childs Tea Kettle in the brand's mocha check print, tea time just got a whole lot sweeter. The heavy-gauge steel underbody is glazed with hand-painted, coffee-colored checks and topped with an elegant clear glass knob.

Plus, it has so many matching pieces that will truly bring your home to life.

On a hot summer day, why keep running back into the house for all of your cold drinks?

Instead, they can be right by your side in this Veradek Cooler Side Table. Forget keeping everything in the fridge or an old plastic cooler … you can keep everything concealed in this chic 10.5 gallon side table.

Crafted from a stone-plastic composite, it's waterproof as well as fade and crack resistant.

And when you're not storing drinks outside for your guests, it can double as a regular table or storage container.

The INSSKY Cordless Table Lamp can do it all … with just a simple touch. This super stylish, soft glow lamp can be turned on and off with a tap on top.

Adjust the brightness level with another tap, as the warm white LED delivers gentle, glare-free light that's easy on your eyes.

It's perfect for your bedside or a cozy corner when you just want that warm, inviting glow without having to get up and flip a switch.

This Asymmetrical Solid Wood Floor Mirror is straight out of an Architectural Digest home tour. Crafted with 100% solid rubberwood, this organic modern full-length mirror is a statement piece for any room in your home. From the bedroom to the living room, the mirror's wavy frame will become a focal piece, elevating any space. Plus, you're bound to get a lot of really great selfies.

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