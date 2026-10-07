Steal the Stars' Fall Fits with These October Prime Day Deals

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Fall has officially clocked in here in Hollywood ... and right on cue, the warm-weather wardrobe is making room for trench coats, tall boots, straight-leg denim and the kind of preppy knit that makes it look like you have somewhere expensive to be.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are officially underway, which means you can give your closet a seasonal update without spending like you're on a studio contract.

We're not saying these exact pieces are hanging in your favorite celeb's closet … but the formula is very much there ... and these picks hit the same fall notes for a whole lot less.

Ballet flats are back in style … so you can officially stop pretending sneakers are your only option.

The Anne Klein Alive Flat keeps things simple with a rounded ballet shape, glossy patent cap toe and bow detail ... polished enough for trousers, easy enough for jeans. Basically: a little more effort than a sneaker, without the heel-induced regret.

A trench is one of those pieces everyone suddenly remembers they need the second the temperature drops.

Levi's single-breasted version keeps the classic shape with a removable belt and a clean, streamlined silhouette. It works over denim, knits, office clothes or whatever you were already wearing when you realized the outfit needed saving.

Now that temps are dropping, you can finally bust out your new favorite pair of jeans … the Levi's Ribcage Straight Full Length Jeans.

They keep things high-rise with a full-length straight leg -- the kind of silhouette that works especially well with flats, loafers, and boots.

Preppy knits are back ... assuming they ever really left.

This Tommy Hilfiger cotton V-neck gives you the clean collegiate thing without requiring a campus, a yacht, or a suspiciously specific family crest. Layer it over a tee or wear it solo; either way, it plays nicely with denim and trenches.

At some point, the giant tote became less "fashion" and more "portable junk drawer."

The Calvin Klein Becky Demi Shoulder Bag keeps the footprint smaller and the shape cleaner, so you're carrying the essentials instead of your entire apartment. Pair it with a fall staple to complete your fit.

If you're not ready to fully commit to ballet flats, loafers are the safer middle ground.

The Anne Klein Better Loafer has a smooth leather upper and gold-tone chain detail that gives jeans or trousers an instant polish. Your sneakers can take the day off.

There's one very obvious fall formula: good denim, a knit, a trench, a polished shoe, a bag, and boots when you feel like doing more.

Prime Big Deal Days won't last forever, so if one of these is already sitting in your cart ... consider this your sign to check out.