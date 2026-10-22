Last-Minute Halloween Costumes People Will Actually Understand

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Halloween's been slowly sneaking up on us ... and now it's right around the corner. But if you don't have your costume picked out yet, don't panic!

You still have some last-minute options available that everyone at the Halloween party will actually get -- and TMZ's rounded up some of the best ones from Amazon!

We're talking super recognizable stuff ... like "K-Pop Demon Hunters," "Obsession," Punch the Monkey and more!

But you're gonna have to act fast if you want your killer costume to arrive on time! Check out our faves below!

If you're after something instantly -- and internationally -- recognizable, you can't go wrong with this Rumi costume.

The Disguise 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' Adult Rumi Costume features the powerhouse pop star's iconic yellow jacket and high-neck crop top.

It's also super detailed ... down to the purple tassel and knee-high socks. Just throw your hair up in a dragon braid and you'll have officially transformed into a demon-slaying superstar!

This Halloween costume's about to be your new obsession ... because it allows you to embody one of the year's most memorable horror characters.

The "Obsession"-inspired Nikki Freeman Costume includes Nikki's iconic red zebra top and black shorts from that party scene.

Plus, think of the opportunities! Just snag a little fake blood and a breakaway bottle and you can recreate Freaky Nikki's big freakout at your own Halloween party.

And if you're looking to win the award for most messed up couple's costume, you could snag this Bear Bailey Costume, too.

The green-and-white striped shirt comes complete with a Cassell's Music patch ... so pair it with the Nikki costume and there will definitely be no mistaking your get-ups.

Bonus points if you grab a One Wish Willow, too.

Can't decide if you want to be Ilya Rozanov or Shane Hollander for Halloween? Well, you don't have to choose, thanks to this "Heated Rivalry"-inspired shirt.

The Come to The Cottage Tee features one blue half for Hollander's jersey, while the other half is black like Rozanov's uniform.

The best part? It's a cute crop top so you'll actually be able to get some re-wear value even after Halloween's over!

If quick and low-effort is your M.O. ... it couldn't be easier to dress up as the internet's most beloved baby snow monkey.

This Snug Fit Unisex Adult Monkey Onesie is just what you need to roll up as Punch the Monkey at this year's Halloween bash. Plus, they're practically pajamas ... so you can be cute and comfy all night long.

And, of course, your Punch costume wouldn't be complete without this Punch Monkey Plush Toy.

Punch completely won over social media for the way he cuddled an orangutan plushie after his mom rejected him.

So, with this precious plushie in hand, your Punch costume will surely steal the show ... and some hearts!

Another year, another iteration of a Taylor Swift costume at your disposal! This one's super simple, but still as recognizable as the pop princess herself.

If you wanna dress up as Sports Fan Taylor, it's as easy as grabbing this iconic Stevie Knicks Shirt!

And if you don't have the energy to do an in-depth hairstyle for the holiday, you're in luck ... all you need is to throw it up in a ponytail and you're done!

Who wants to be a faithful on Halloween? Bring on the deception and treachery by channeling your inner traitor with this "Traitors"-inspired Medieval Cloak and Hood!

Sure, no one will trust you the whole night ... but at least you'll be rocking an ensemble that would make style icon Alan Cumming proud.

If any of these costumes speaks to you, you better act fast ... because Halloween will be here before you know it!