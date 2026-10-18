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Celebrity Pumpkin Pics: Stars Hit the Pumpkin Patch and Beyond

Celeb Pumpkin Pics ... Stars Hit The Patch And Beyond 🎃 🍂

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebrity Pumpkin Pics 2026
Launch Gallery
Celebrity Pumpkin Pics Launch Gallery

From pumpkin patch outings to carving up some Halloween fun, your fave celebs are getting into the fall spirit -- and they've got the pics to prove it!

Check out the pics -- Asian Doll and her precious lil' pumpkin are the pick of the patch, and Trisha Paytas also marked the fall outing with her cute kiddos ...

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Staying on-theme, 'RHOC' alum Gretchen Rossi and her daughter sported cowgirl hats at the patch for a photo that's truly supreme 😍

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And Holly Madison carved out some time for a pumpkin creation that was a cut above the rest ... guts n' all!

The pumpkin pics are piling up ... Fall into the gallery!

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