Celebrity Pumpkin Pics: Stars Hit the Pumpkin Patch and Beyond
Celeb Pumpkin Pics ... Stars Hit The Patch And Beyond 🎃 🍂
Published
From pumpkin patch outings to carving up some Halloween fun, your fave celebs are getting into the fall spirit -- and they've got the pics to prove it!
Check out the pics -- Asian Doll and her precious lil' pumpkin are the pick of the patch, and Trisha Paytas also marked the fall outing with her cute kiddos ...
Staying on-theme, 'RHOC' alum Gretchen Rossi and her daughter sported cowgirl hats at the patch for a photo that's truly supreme 😍
And Holly Madison carved out some time for a pumpkin creation that was a cut above the rest ... guts n' all!
The pumpkin pics are piling up ... Fall into the gallery!