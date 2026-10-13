Emily Sears Makes Every Halloween Costume Look Irresistibly Hot

If you're trying to get inspo for your sexy Halloween costume this year, you have to check out Emily Sears' scary hot looks.

The Australian model sure knows how to turn up the heat ... even as temperatures dip for fall.

Whether she's a provocative Princess Peach, a bodacious Billy the Puppet or a bangin' black cat, one thing's for sure ... Emily can make any Halloween costume a sexy display.

Make sure to pick your jaws up off the floor and put your tongues back in your mouths as you check out our gallery for more of Em's irresistable costumes.