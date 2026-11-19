TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Now that the temps are dropping and you have to say so long to short sleeves, your cold weather wardrobe could probably use a refresh.

Luckily for you, you can steal the celebs' style ... for a fraction of the price! We even did the legwork for you and rounded up some of our favorite fashion finds from Amazon. Check them out!

Lower temps mean upping your outerwear game ... and adding an oversized trench into your rotation is the perfect way to do just that.

This cropped cut of this Yeokou coat elevates this jacket from a typical trench to something stylish. And it's versatile enough for both casual and dressy looks.

See ya later, shorts! The PRETTYGARDEN Wide Leg Dress Pants are about to be your new go-to this fall and winter.

They're high-waisted and flowy ... so basically they're the perfect pair of pants if you want to be comfy while still looking cute.

They also come in a ton of colors, so you can stock up for every outfit imaginable!

Skip the sneakers ... ballet flats will elevate your fall and winter look. Don't believe us, just ask Zoe Kravitz!

The FEVERSOLE flats are an affordable option if you can't splurge on shoes the way the actress can.

They're also super cute -- you can dress them up or keep things casual ... but either way your footwear will be flawless!

If we're talking jackets and pants, it's crucial to accessorize with a bag that matches the vibe ... and that's where this AISIWAN bag comes in.

Celebs LOVE a slouchy shoulder bag ... Katie Holmes has been spotted slinging a similar style over her own shoulder.

But A-list accessories don't always have to come with A-list price tags!

When it comes to cold weather fashion, layers are your absolute best friend. That's why this Trendy Queen sweatshirt should be a staple in your closet.

Celebs like Kendall Jenner have been snapped styling similar sweaters under cute coats, which really elevates the simple silhouette.

And what better style icon to have than a literal supermodel?!

As temps plummet, you don't need to turn to big brands to keep your toes cozy. Let's be real ... UGGs can be pricey.

That's why you should opt for the Project Cloud Ankle Boots instead.

The fur-lined boots will keep your feet feeling nice and warm ... and they look so much like the real thing that no one will even notice they're actually a dupe.

So, no need to feel icy over a stale winter and fall wardrobe. Turn up the heat with these fire fashion finds from Amazon!