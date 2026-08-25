Gifts For All The Under 30 Year Olds In Your Life

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Gen Z can be a tough crowd to shop for.

They know exactly what's cool and they're not afraid to let you know when you missed the mark … but we're here to make things a little bit easier.

If you're shopping for someone born between 1997 and 2012, we've created a cheat sheet packed with gifts that are thoughtful without being boring and are guaranteed to not be immediate returns. So whether you're shopping for a birthday, holiday or just because, we've got you covered.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

A cool cell phone case is clearly one of the most important accessories … and you can't go wrong with this Wildflower Polka Dot iPhone Case.

Founded by it girls Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson, Wildflower supplies all the Gen Z influencers with their trendy cases.

And they don't just have this chic polka dot print. From sweet florals to collabs with designers like Sandy Liang, these cases are sure to make a statement and be the perfect gift.

A big sweatshirt and a pair of flare leggings? It's the Gen Z off duty uniform.

This Women's Oversized Hoodie is an easy gift, no matter what they're into. Whether they’re hitting the gym, grabbing coffee with friends or cozying up for a movie night at home, they're sure to get a lot of wear out of this piece.

Available in tons of different colors, there's sure to be one they love.

In case you're totally out of the loop, squishy toys are an absolute must-have right now, from high schoolers to college students and beyond. And with this Speks Gump Squishy Stress Balls set, you get three-in-one.

These super soft, gel-filled fidget toys are fun for everyone, whether it gives them bragging rights in homeroom or helps ease a little stress during a hard day at work.

If they're obsessed with skincare and Sephora, they're guaranteed to love this Rhode Glazing Milk Mini.

Founded by Hailey Bieber, the brand's signature ceramide facial essence is a potent, nutrient-rich complex with a milky texture that leaves skin feeling hydrated and glowy. And over time, it works to boost the skin barrier too.

This on-the-go sized bottle is perfect if they're always traveling or just want to keep some extra skincare with them wherever they go.

None of these ideas really hitting home? There's nothing wrong with an Amazon Gift Card so they can get literally whatever they want.

From fashion to skincare, snacks and beyond, Amazon has everything they could imagine.

Available to send digitally in amounts from $5 to $2,000, they'll love having a shopping spree on your dime.

They're never too old for a plushie, especially when it's made by Jellycat. This adorable Jellycat Amuseables Pink & White Marshmallows is too cute to pass up.

With two matching mini marshmallows, these are perfect for them to display on a shelf or keep close on their bed.

And with so many options in Jellycat's Amazon storefront, you're bound to find just the right plush for their collection.

Whether they're headed to the office or back to school, the Owala FreeSip Sway is gonna be a gift they use every day.

This large stainless steel tumbler comes equipped with a bucket handle that makes carrying drinks a breeze … while still managing to fit into cupholders.

It's also loaded with a sip-or-swig spout and triple-layer insulation, guaranteeing up to 24 hours of ice cold drinks. Plus, it's leak-proof so they'll never have to worry about spills.

UGGs are so in right now. Get them ready for colder weather with a pair of UGG Tasman II Slippers.

These ultra cozy shoes are so easy to slip on and pair so well with any casual outfit.

Featuring the brand's signature UGGbraid on the collar, a lush sheepskin interior, and soft sugarcane EVA for optimal comfort, these will be their ultimate go-to for all-day style and comfort.

Bring a little warmth to their life with this Color Changing Sunset Lamp.

They can turn any of their spaces into a dreamy, golden-hour sanctuary thanks to this projector lamp that emits a mesmerizing sunset glow.

And with the app, they can choose from limitless RGB colors to create their own light show.

Plus, it also includes soothing white noise soundscapes as well as a music sync mode to fully customize their experience.

Getting to the gym can be a drag, so why not bring the gym to them?

This Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set is so useful to have on hand for those days the gym seems too far and all the pilates classes are booked.

They can create their own workout routine right from the comfort of their own home, no membership fees required.

Before everyone had a camera built into their phones, everyone was carrying around point and shoot cams. Take your Gen Z pals back to the early 2000s with this KODAK PIXPRO FZ55 Digital Camera. Instead of having to whip out their phone to snap a pic, they can tote around this fun camera in their bag and get high quality pics that are totally going to slay on Instagram.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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