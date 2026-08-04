Smart Apartment Upgrades on Amazon

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE

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You're working smarter, not harder … and it's about time your home did the same.

If your apartment is living in the past, now's your chance to get with the times. Smart home gadgets have become an everyday essential, making it easier than ever to clean, stream and cook with just the push of a button.

From smart light bulbs to security cameras, these items will bring you back to the future.

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You'll never reach for a light switch again thanks to these Amazon Basics Smart LED Light Bulbs.

These high tech bulbs seamlessly link with Alexa so you can turn them on and off with just a command … no matter where you are.

Plus, with adjustable brightness and 16 different colorways to choose from, you'll always be able to set the mood exactly how you want, no pro skills needed.

Consider this the modern day lava lamp. This Govee Smart Table Lamp is a total vibe, allowing you to enjoy multi-color displays that totally transform your space.

With over 60 diverse preset scenes and eight immersive modes that sync with your soundtrack, this lamp will take your lighting to the next level.

And it links with Alexa, Google Home or SmartThings, making timers, schedules and scene setting a breeze.

Ease into your morning routine with the help of Hatch Baby Restore 3.

This smart alarm clock will change the way you look at sleep … from the moment you start to wind down at night to waking up in the morning.

With the sunrise alarm feature, you’ll gently wake up with a warm, gradual light that simulates the brightening of dawn and supports your natural circadian rhythm.

Plus, with features like the ability to drown out background noise with soothing sleep sounds and guided meditations, this has quickly become a customer favorite.

Don't get stuck in the past with a television that doesn't keep up with technology.

The INSIGNIA 55" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is about to become your smart home hub.

Pair it with compatible smart home devices to see live camera feeds, use AirPlay, control your lighting, thermostat, and more.

Plus, you'll have access to a world of entertainment with all your favorite apps from Prime Video to Netflix and HBO Max.

No cable? No smart TV? No problem.

With the Amazon Fire TV Cube, you'll get lightning-fast apps with all of your favorite streaming services.

Browse dedicated content categories, pin more of your favorite apps and get personalized recommendations from Alexa+ ... so you can spend less time scrolling and more time watching.

Get instant dryness relief with the DREO Smart Humidifier.

During those dry, colder months, create a more comfortable sleeping environment with a humidifier … helping to alleviate respiratory and skin issues. With the Dreo device, you'll get warm mist fast, reaching 86°F in just 5 minutes.

You can choose from three modes: Manual with 3 mist levels, Auto for setting target humidity between 30-90%, and Sleep for silent operation and dimmed lights.

Plus, it can all be controlled from the Dreo app.

Fill your entire room with calming scents thanks to this ASAKUKI Oil Diffuser & Essential Oils Set.

This diffuser is a game-changer for those that already use essential oils or those who want to give it a try.

With five different features, this multifunctional aroma device has multiple mist diffuse modes, seven different LED colors and endless possibilities of essential oil combinations.

To top it off, it can all be controlled with just the touch of a remote.

No more waiting around for long cook times.

The COSORI TurboBlaze 6.0-Quart Air Fryer will take you from frozen to feasting in no time.

With a unique 5-fan speed system, precise temperature control and innovative TurboBlaze technology, you'll get evenly cooked dishes with perfect texture in every bite.

Plus, you can enjoy full control from your smartphone as well as access to cooking guides, videos, and recipes anytime for effortless, connected cooking.

One vacuum … so many functions.

Get all your cleaning done with just the DREAME Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo.

This vacuum can clean your carpets and then switch modes to wash hard flooring using rotary and pressurized scrubbing.

Plus, it's effortless, automated edge-to-edge cleaning is able to access every nook and cranny in your home so you don't have to worry about missed spots.

And with convenient voice control, you can just say a word to start or stop cleaning or guide your vacuum through your home with handy voice assistants.

You'll never have to wonder what’s going on inside your home when you're equipped with the Ring Indoor Camera.

Whether you're monitoring your little ones during nap time or keeping track of what's going on in the living room when you're not around, these security cameras give you the whole picture in 1080p HD video.

Get mobile alerts when the camera detects movement and connect it with Alexa so you can hear audio announcements when motion is detected.

Plus, you can easily turn your camera and mic off with the manual Privacy Cover for all those moments you don't want caught on camera.

Make your home more secure with a Ring Battery Doorbell. Know exactly who's at your front door … even when you're not home.

With 6x enhanced zoom and night vision, you'll get head-to-toe video footage of what's going on outside, whether you're snug in bed or across the world.

Plus, it comes equipped with live view and two-way talk so you can chat with visitors before you answer the door … or get more information during those moments when you aren't actually at home.

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