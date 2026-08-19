Tools to Reduce Your Screen Time

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Let's be honest … if your screen time is regularly in the double digits, it's time to do something about it.

Between endless scrolling, nonstop notifications and group chats constantly going off, unplugging can feel impossible. But if you've been looking for a way to spend less time glued to your phone, we've got you covered.

From devices designed to block those time-sucking apps to an e-reader that will help you rediscover your love of books, these products make it a whole lot easier to put the phone down and enjoy what's happening in the real world.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Sometimes it can take more than just willpower to put the phone down. That's when The Brick smartphone access blocker comes in handy.

Take back control of your screen time by installing the device, which temporarily removes distracting apps and their notifications from your phone.

Through the app, you can choose which apps or websites you want to block … and then just tap your phone to the Brick to activate it. Then when you're ready to reconnect, return to your brick and tap to unblock your apps.

Block out distractions with the Bloom Card. This stainless steel NFC keycard physically blocks all the websites and apps that steal your attention like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Tap the card to your phone to start a focus session and when you're ready to scroll again, you'll need to have the card ready to tap back in.

There's no loopholes … so if you don't have the card handy, you'll be locked out.

Need to take your screen free time to the next level? This Timed Lock Box should do the trick.

If the apps just aren't working for you, free yourself from distractions by locking up your device. Whether it's your phone, video game controllers, the remote … or some other vice, you can place them inside for a pre-set amount of time.

It only unlocks when the time is up, not a minute sooner.

Tired of your smartphone? Try a dumb phone.

The Mudita Kompakt Phone will allow you to step away from the digital noise as it's designed for mindfulness and calm. It has only the essential tools … no ads, tracking, or endless scrolling.

And when you need a full break, Offline+ Mode disables GSM, wi-fi, bluetooth, camera, and microphones for privacy and total peace of mind.

Before everyone had a camera built into their phones, we were all carrying around point and shoot cams.

The KODAK PIXPRO FZ55 Digital Camera will take you right back to 2008 … only with slightly better quality photos.

Instead of having to whip out your phone to snap a pic (and then get sucked into social media), you can tote around this fun camera and stay offline.

What year is it again? Throw it back to the days of Y2K with this innioasis MP3 Player.

Instead of pulling out your phone every time you want to listen to some tunes, turn to this retro device, reminiscent of the early iPod.

With no access to the internet, you won't be scrolling for hours … just straight listening to your favorite songs.

Okay so the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite isn't exactly taking you back to the days of flipping pages in a book but reading is a whole lot better than doom scrolling.

You're getting the fastest Kindle ever that features a 7" glare-free screen with adjustable brightness and warmth.

Plus, it adapts to your surroundings, so you'll be able to read your favorite books no matter how bright it is outside or dark it is in your room.

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