We've Got the Ultimate Holiday Feast For $749 ...

Erewhon says it's got a Thanksgiving feast for L.A.'s upper class ... though they'll have to pay even more for some popular holiday staples.

The upscale grocery store chain is selling a $749 holiday dinner, which it's marketing as the "Ultimate Organic Feast."

The dinner comes with a free-range cooked turkey, sourdough and roasted vegetable stuffing, rainbow carrots, Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, and a deep-dish pumpkin pie.

Erewhon says the meal should serve 8-10 people.

Some online were quick to point out what's not offered in the meal ... mac & cheese, cranberry sauce and green beans -- traditional staples of nationwide Turkey Day meals -- aren't included.

However, they can be purchased for an extra cost ... the green beans almondine and the mac & cheese cost $55 each ... and 16 oz. of cranberry sauce will run you $29.

All told, this meal could end up costing some families close to $1,000. Put into context, the American Farm Bureau reports the average 10-person dinner now costs about $58.63 per person ... or just a touch under $600.

So with the "Ultimate" package ... it's honestly not that much more than ya might pay at the grocery store anyway -- if you're comfortable forgoing some Turkey Day classics.