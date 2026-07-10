Erewhon Selling $12 Cups of 'Sacred Water'

Get Your 'Sacred Water' For $12 a Cup

Guess what ... Erewhon has slapped a ridiculously expensive price tag on something you can get from a faucet ... kinda.

Here's the deal ... Erewhon just added a new beverage to their menu called "Sacred Water" ... and it's selling for $12.

The drink debuted on the chain's Tonic Bar last week and is part of a partnership with shower filter brand Jolie.

Here's what makes this water "Sacred" ... organic coconut water, organic jasmine tea, organic raw honey, organic holy basil, organic anise hyssop, organic green cardamom, organic white grape juice, and organic coconut milk.

You might as well add organic water on that list too while you're at it.

This isn't the first time this chain has gone viral for pricey products ... remember Hailey Bieber's $21 Strawberry "Skin Glaze" Smoothie?

That said, customers seem to be enjoying the new bev, though ... but this $12 cup o' agua is only going to be around until the end of September.