FEAST YOUR EYES!

November was nothing short of thong bikinis, busty sports bras, and polka dot swimwear ... The girlies were not playin' and they came to slay all month long! The question is: have YOU come to play?!

Surging the temps, Kylie Jenner, Sommer Ray and Gabi Moura served up some serious November eye-candy!

And we're just going to drop this stellar snap of Sara Sampaio into your laps, you can thank us later 😘