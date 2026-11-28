November 2026 Hot Shots ... A Little Something To Gobble Up!
November 2026 Hot Shots A Lil' Something To Gobble Up!!!
Published
FEAST YOUR EYES!
November was nothing short of thong bikinis, busty sports bras, and polka dot swimwear ... The girlies were not playin' and they came to slay all month long! The question is: have YOU come to play?!
Surging the temps, Kylie Jenner, Sommer Ray and Gabi Moura served up some serious November eye-candy!
And we're just going to drop this stellar snap of Sara Sampaio into your laps, you can thank us later 😘
Lots more of your fave stars made the cut, too -- Alessandra Ambrosio and Simone Biles snagged some super snatched selfies, and the gents laid it out on the table too!