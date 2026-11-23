Kim Kardashian's Barely-There Dress Is Held Together by Strings
Kim Kardashian Let Me String You Along
Published
Kim Kardashian recently threw up a look that is barely hanging on by a thread ... but somehow, she's making it look like a billion bucks!
There's no telling when these Kardashian-Jenner girls go on these lavish vacays, but that's neither here nor there ... check out those famous Kardashian curves back in action!!!
Knotty day n' night, Kim's got us wrapped around her little finger, and we're not trying to wiggle our way out of this one!