Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence Wear Matching Pajamas During NYC Outing

Play video content Video: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence Leave Hotel In Matching Robes TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence are taking their friendship to a whole new level ... and apparently, that includes coordinating their bedtime looks!

The Hollywood besties were spotted leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City rocking matching pajamas Wednesday ... and TMZ obtained video of the pair looking like they were having an absolute blast together.

Check out the video ... Jennifer jokingly declares, "We are together!!!" as the two make their way out of the luxury hotel, sharing laughs and looking like they're having the ultimate girls' night.

The unlikely duo have been friends for years, with Jennifer famously being a huge fan of Kim and her famous family ... even guest hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2017, where she interviewed the reality TV mogul.

And while Kim is known for her headvturning fashion moments, it looks like Jennifer has convinced her to embrace a more comfortable dress code.