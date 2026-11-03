Kim Kardashian Says She's Taking Her Time to Take the Bar Exam

But I'm Always Thinking About It

I'm Too Busy To Take The Bar ...

Kim Kardashian says she's biding her time before attempting the bar exam again ... but it's always on her mind.

The billionaire told PEOPLE at the NYC premiere of "All's Fair" season 2 that she hasn't given up on becoming an attorney ... even though she didn't pass the bar last year when she took the test.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kim says, "I am always thinking about the bar" ... but claims she's too booked and busy right now to give her study sessions the attention they deserve.

Kim explains ... "I’m going to take my time and wait until the moment is right, when I have some free time to focus on it."

As you know, the mogul's been pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer for a while now -- it took her 4 tries, but she passed the baby bar in 2021.

Play video content MAY 2025 Video: Kim Kardashian Graduates From Law Program, Wears Cap in Backyard Ceremony Instagram / @khloekardashian

KK finished her law program in May 2025 after beginning her studies six years earlier -- opting for a four-year Law Office Study Program (LOSP), also known as "reading the law," instead of going to law school.

Shortly after graduating, Kim took the CA Bar in July 2025 ... and announced she flunked it after getting her results last November.

She's previously said that one day she may give up her pop culture persona to just be a trial lawyer.