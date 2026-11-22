Hailey Bieber's Hot Shots To Celebrate Her Big 3-0 Birthday!
Hailey Bieber ... Hit The Rhode And Check Out My Bday Hot Shots!
Hailey Bieber Hot Shots always hit, but for her Dirty Thirty, we've updated her Hot Shots with some fresh photos proving this ain't your regular mom ... she's a HOT mom with a bod that just won't quit!
But Hailey's not just serving looks -- she's also been making major money moves with her beauty brand, Rhode, turning her final year in her 20s into one seriously successful business era, cha-ching!
This year, Rhode continued its global takeover, expanding into Australia and Europe, while raking in roughly $390 million in net sales for the fiscal year ... talk about a beauty boss!
At Coachella, she brought her brand into the festival spotlight with a chic Coachella-activation, "Rhode World."
And, somehow someway this hot mama gets in her workouts, her time with Baby Jack and Justin ... and her shameless selfies!
"Beauty and a Beat" ... Hailey's bringing both -- Check out the gallery!
Happy Birthday, Hailey!