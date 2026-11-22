Hailey Bieber Hot Shots always hit, but for her Dirty Thirty, we've updated her Hot Shots with some fresh photos proving this ain't your regular mom ... she's a HOT mom with a bod that just won't quit!

But Hailey's not just serving looks -- she's also been making major money moves with her beauty brand, Rhode, turning her final year in her 20s into one seriously successful business era, cha-ching!

This year, Rhode continued its global takeover, expanding into Australia and Europe, while raking in roughly $390 million in net sales for the fiscal year ... talk about a beauty boss!

At Coachella, she brought her brand into the festival spotlight with a chic Coachella-activation, "Rhode World."

And, somehow someway this hot mama gets in her workouts, her time with Baby Jack and Justin ... and her shameless selfies!

"Beauty and a Beat" ... Hailey's bringing both -- Check out the gallery!