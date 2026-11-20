Salice Rose is turning 32 ... and the social media bombshell is giving us 32 reasons to celebrate with some seriously steamy hot shots.

The redheaded hottie has built a massive following with her unfiltered humor and larger-than-life personality ... but her jaw-dropping curves deserve a little attention of their own.

From barely-there bikinis to sizzling beachside poses, Salice knows how to turn up the heat ... and she's never been shy about showing off her killer bod.

The Peruvian-American influencer has racked up millions of followers across social media ... and one look at these thirst traps explains why fans keep coming back for more.

And with those barely-there bikini tops putting her assets front and center ... Salice is giving everyone a little something extra to celebrate.