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SZA Hot Shots to Ring in Her 37th Birthday

SZA Don't Snooze on The Birthday girl

By TMZ Staff
Published
SZA's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
SZA Hot Shots Launch Gallery

All the stars in the sky don't shine as bright as SZA ... especially not on the stunning singer's birthday!

The Grammy winner just turned 37, lookin' like she fell straight from heaven! And, of course, that can only mean one thing ... it's hot shot time!

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We already know the birthday girl looks bangin' in a bathing suit, but there's so much more where that came from!

Give SZA a little love on her birthday and check out our gallery!

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