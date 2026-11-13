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Stella Hudgens Birthday Hot Shots Are Too Hot To Handle!

Stella Hudgens Kick Off My 31st With My Bouncin' & Behavin' Pics!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stella Hudgens -- The Sexy Sibling
Launch Gallery
31 Is So Much Fun! Launch Gallery

Who's stoked for another scorchin' year around the sun with Stella Hudgens?! (We are!!!)

No question, she's become a top contender to TMZ's Hot Shots Hall of Fame, and to kick off her 31st we're celebrating with a fresh batch of her sexiest snaps!

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The younger sister of Vanessa Hudgens, she's definitely known for her 'hottie in a hot tub' magic! Plus, this hot pink bikini is giving Barbie a run for her money!

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And her star power is untouchable when she's serving curves poolside like this!!!

Send Stella your warmest birthday wishes and check out the gallery!

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