Erica Mena Hot Shots for Her 39th Birthday!
Erica Mena Hot Shots for the Video Vixen's 39th Birthday!!!
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Erica Mena is 39 and lookin' fine! But do you really expect anything less from such an iconic video vixen?
And what better way to celebrate the stunner from the "Lean Back" and "Candy Shop" music videos than with some hot shots?!
With steamy shots like this, it's no wonder Erica was the go-to girl for music videos in the 2000s!
Can't get enough?! Check out our gallery to wish Erica a happy birthday!