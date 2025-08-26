Erica Mena Says She's Been Thriving Without 'Love & Hip Hop' and Safaree

Play video content TMZ.com

Erica Mena hasn't lost her ability to make a headline despite not being associated with "Love & Hip Hop," and she's not looking to change things ... her stage lights have simply gotten brighter!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Erica this week at the premiere of her upcoming Chris Stokes-directed thriller "Run," in which she costars opposite Annie Ngosi Ilonzeh, Marques Houston, and Drew Sidora ... and she couldn't be happier.

Erica didn't return to 'L&HH' after clashing with dancehall star Spice, but Erica tells us she doubts she officially got banned ... more like, scapegoated.

Nonetheless, her acting chops have been passed down through the family ... after "Run"s run, she will be starring in the next installment of her "Stepmother" franchise with her 5-year-old daughter she shares with Safaree.