Erica Mena Says Spice Will 'Never Have the Guts' to Apologize for Fight

Erica Mena recently told TMZ she was remorseful for calling her "Love & Hip Hop" rival Spice a "monkey" ... a nasty comment that got her booted off the show, but she's doubtful her former castmate will extend the same courtesy.

After reposting her apology on her own IG account on Tuesday, Erica got an outpouring of fan support, and she even addressed one question in particular -- if Spice ever said she was sorry for bringing up Erica's son, the catalyst behind their nasty argument.

Erica not only told the fan the answer's no, she was confident Spice would never have "the guts" to own up to her own mistake.

Erica was adamant in assuring us her comments weren't meant to be taken as racially charged, but producers are still blocking her return to 'LHHATL' next season.

Spice, for her part, has taken an unbothered stance in the public as she promotes her next project.