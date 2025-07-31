Erica Mena Rips Safaree for Chris Brown Fangirling Instead of Paying Child Support

... But He Can't See His Kids?!? 🤡

Safaree had the time of his life at Chris Brown's "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stateside opener in Miami last night, but his ex-wife Erica Mena is calling his theatrics a moment of buffoonery ... she's screaming their kids need his love too!!!

Erica, who's currently partying the day and night away overseas in Greece, saw Safaree jumping for joy as Chris buttered the mic and couldn't contain her anger Thursday morning, raking him through the coals of her Instagram story.

According to Erica, Safaree's been fibbing in court about his finances and never visits his kids ... accusations he's disputed in the past.

The dancehall artist immediately responded to Erica with a well-timed Fashion Nova ad ... he's not pressed but highly blessed!!!

