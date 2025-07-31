Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Erica Mena Rips Safaree for Chris Brown Fangirling Instead of Paying Child Support

Erica Mena Safaree Can Cry 'Fake Tears' For Chris Breezy ... But He Can't See His Kids?!? 🤡

By TMZ Staff
Published
erica mena safaree and chris brown getty 1
Getty Composite

Safaree had the time of his life at Chris Brown's "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stateside opener in Miami last night, but his ex-wife Erica Mena is calling his theatrics a moment of buffoonery ... she's screaming their kids need his love too!!!

073125_safaree_kal
CHILL SAFAREE!!!
Instagram/@safaree

Erica, who's currently partying the day and night away overseas in Greece, saw Safaree jumping for joy as Chris buttered the mic and couldn't contain her anger Thursday morning, raking him through the coals of her Instagram story.

erica mena and safaree fight insta 1

According to Erica, Safaree's been fibbing in court about his finances and never visits his kids ... accusations he's disputed in the past.

The dancehall artist immediately responded to Erica with a well-timed Fashion Nova ad ... he's not pressed but highly blessed!!!

101724_safaree_daughter-kal
NOT A DEADBEAT DAD

We broke the story in 2022 ... Safaree and Erica finalized their divorce, and it's been "Hate & Hip Hop" between the two ever since!!!

