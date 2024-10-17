Safaree Exposes Erica Mena Trashing House in Front of Kids, She Vows to End Turmoil

Play video content

Safaree’s attempt to lower child support payments to his ex-wife Erica Mena has resulted in a volcanic eruption of receipts ... surveillance video appears to show Erica being a human tornado inside his home ... while his mother got a good look at his schlong!!!

Neither are mainstays on "Love & Hip Hop" anymore, and Safaree has been pushing for the courts to lower his child support, which missile-launched a flurry of "deadbeat" allegations from Erica all week.

To defend his name, Safaree dropped a 30-minute vlog capturing Erica in the act of smashing furniture in his home as their children looked on -- but she's willing to cease fire.

Safaree also countered Erica's deadbeat label with footage of their daughter kickin' and screamin' in order NOT to go to Erica's house, and he claims Erica derailed the kid's summer camp plans for no good reason.

Play video content

It gets a little ugly ... Safaree claims he was a victim of Erica's emotional and irrational outbursts and she caused a huge gash on his forehead, which he posted on camera.

At one point, she's spotted grabbing a ladder and hopping the fence onto Safaree's property, before banging on the glass windows ... a home intrusion Safaree says happened at 5 AM.

Erica Mena tells TMZ … "I find myself in a state of deep astonishment and sorrow that our situation has deteriorated to this point. It's truly heartbreaking to realize how far we've come.

"Every situation is ultimately tied to a cause, which inevitably leads to effects. Nonetheless, it is crucial that I put an end to this turmoil. I am committed to taking the initiative to stop this, and I believe it would be beneficial for both parties to do so. Our children are the center of my world and the lights of my life."

We broke the OG story ... Safaree and Erica finalized their divorce in September 2022 and he was ordered to pay $4,305 a month in child support -- but things appear to be worse than ever.

She adds, "I am determined to rely on the justice system to navigate these proceedings, trusting that it will guide us toward a fair and just resolution. We are blessed with two beautiful children who deserve a stable and nurturing environment. As I move forward, I will continue to prioritize their long-term well-being and future happiness."

She also had social media ammo of her own ... dismissing Safaree’s surveillance as ancient news from 2023, revealing her receipts to be more up-to-date.

In May, the two were back to potential baby-making, and Erica justified sending Safaree's mom and sister his raw meat to prove he lies about her behind her back.